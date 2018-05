May

30-1 Jun Tour match (opponents TBC), Trinidad (Brian Lara Cricket Ground) (15:00 BST)

June

6-10 1st Test, Trinidad (Queen's Park Oval) (15:00 BST)

14-18 2nd Test, St Lucia (15:00 BST)

23-27 3rd Test, Barbados (d/n) (19:00 BST)

