Max Holden: Middlesex batsman extends contract until the end of 2020
- From the section Cricket
Middlesex batsman Max Holden has signed a new contract, which will keep him at Lord's until the end of 2020.
The 19-year-old spent most of last season on loan at Northamptonshire, scoring 629 runs at an average of 39.31 in the County Championship.
England Under-19 captain Holden made his first-class debut for Middlesex against Hampshire last month.
"In 2017 he gave everyone a glimpse of what he is capable of," said managing director of cricket Angus Fraser.