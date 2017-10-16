BBC Sport - Spin or pace? Indian Test and ODI players pick their favourite bowlers

Who is India’s greatest ever bowler?

  • From the section Cricket

From Mohammad Nissar, who took India's first Test wicket in 1932, to Kuldeep Yadav, who was India's highest wicket-taker in the recent ODI series win over Australia, Indian bowlers have long been the envy of the cricketing world.

Anil Kumble, with 619 Test wickets, is third on the all-time list, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are in the current top four of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Five internationals - Cheteshwar Pujara, Chetan Sharma, Farokh Engineer, Wasim Jaffer and Aakash Chopra - pick their favourite Indian bowlers and decide whether it's spin or pace that most helps their nation to success.

Top videos

Video

Who is India’s greatest ever bowler?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Great escapes & bunker magic in shots of the day

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood cards 'beautiful' round of the day 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth nutmegs spectator at '140mph' with wayward tee shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Lancashire hold on to win thrilling Roses match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Nasty taste left in the mouth' for Kisner after disaster on 18th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Back-to-back birdies for 'absolutely perfect' Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

'A little bit of genius' - Spieth finds hole with sublime chip

  • From the section Golf
Video

'It's gone miles!' - Plunkett hits massive six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Surely not?!' McIlroy rescues brilliant birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch 'extraordinary' 38-shot rally at British Open

Video

The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Superb' Willett & 'classy' Fowler in best shots

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots South LLP
Rugby coach giving a child a high five

Rugbytots South LLP

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired