England v West Indies: Moeen Ali seals ODI series win after Evin Lewis' 176

Media playback is not supported on this device Lewis makes brilliant 176 before injury

Fourth Royal London ODI, The Oval West Indies 356-5: Lewis retired hurt 176 (130), Holder 77 (62) England 258-5: Roy 84 (66), Moeen 48* (25) England won by six runs (DLS method) Scorecard

England completed a series win over West Indies with a six-run victory on the DLS method as rain ended the fourth one-day international early.

Three days after hitting a 53-ball century at Bristol, Moeen Ali struck an unbeaten 48 off 25 deliveries to take England to 258-5 after 35.1 overs.

Jos Buttler was 43 not out, the recalled Jason Roy having made 84.

Evin Lewis struck a fine 176 before retiring hurt and Jason Holder hit 77 in West Indies' 356-5 at The Oval.

On the day their Ashes squad was named, England took an unassailable 3-0 lead into the final match of the series at Southampton on Friday, a game Lewis is set to miss with a hairline fracture of an ankle.

Despite missing all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was arrested after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub on Monday morning, England sealed a third limited-overs series win in three attempts this summer, after ODI and Twenty20 successes over South Africa.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That looks painful' - Lewis retires hurt on 176

Moeen turns it on again

The timing of Moeen's innings was superb in every sense.

With rain forecast and England behind the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target, he initiated a thrilling counter-attack from 181-5 with a series of searing drives and meaty leg-side heaves.

He dominated an unbroken stand of 77 with Buttler, smashing six fours and two sixes to rescue England's fading hopes.

Moeen punched the final ball of the 35th over through cover to take England ahead, and only one more delivery was possible before the players were forced to leave the field shortly after 19:30 BST. With no improvement in conditions, victory was confirmed at 20:15.

Moeen Ali averages 29.86 in 62 ODIs

Lewis lights up Oval

As well as Moeen played, it was impossible not to feel sympathy for Lewis, whose sensational 130-ball innings underpinned what appeared to a daunting West Indies total, albeit on a fine surface.

For a man whose reputation has been built on brutal strokeplay, he demonstrated commendable maturity in leading West Indies' recovery from 33-3 after Chris Woakes found the outside edges of Chris Gayle and Shai Hope and trapped Marlon Samuels lbw.

Driving forcefully through the off side off front and back foot, the left-handed Lewis received valuable support from Jason Mohammed, who contributed 46 to a fourth-wicket stand of 117 before he was caught behind cutting Adil Rashid.

Even the early stages of Lewis' alliance with Holder were relatively sedate, but two successive sixes off Liam Plunkett from Lewis heralded the beginning of an onslaught that saw 144 runs plundered in the last 11 overs of the innings.

Having brought up a 94-ball century, Lewis needed only a further 26 deliveries to go to 150 as an over of Moeen's off-spin was taken for 25.

A double century looked a distinct possibility until Lewis, in digging out a Jake Ball yorker, hit the ball into his right ankle, left the field on a stretcher after lengthy treatment and went to hospital for an X-ray. He could not climb the stairs in the pavilion to collect his man of the match award.

It said much for the quality of Holder's hitting that he played an almost equal part in a riotous fifth-wicket stand of 168 in 18 overs with Lewis, while Rovman Powell swung to good effect late in the innings.

Roy makes his case before Joseph shines

Media playback is not supported on this device Joseph completes five-wicket haul

Like Lewis, Alzarri Joseph did not deserve to be on the losing side.

The 20-year-old pace bowler claimed 5-56, becoming the youngest West Indian to take five wickets in an ODI as England lost five wickets for 55 runs from 126-0.

Roy - playing only because of Alex Hales' part in the incident involving Stokes - pressed his case for continued selection with a series of powerful pulls and firm drives in his 66-ball 84.

He and Jonny Bairstow (39) fell in identical fashion, Joe Root was caught behind for 14 via a bottom-edged pull, and captain Eoin Morgan's miserable form continued when he was superbly held by a leaping Kyle Hope at fine leg to depart for 19.

When Gayle pulled off a diving one-handed catch at slip to remove Sam Billings, West Indies looked favourites for a win that would have kept the series alive.

The free-flowing Moeen and the resourceful Buttler had other ideas.

Morgan glad to 'get away from distractions'

England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC Test Match Special: "350 was about 15 or 20 above par, but we had confidence in the chase because the wicket was so good.

"The info we got in the break was that it wasn't going to be a 50-over game, so we were gauging DLS for between 25 and 35 overs.

"Everything was going to plan until we started to lose wickets. We might have come unstuck, but what a performance for Moeen and Jos to rescue us. They were outstanding.

"It was nice to be playing. To get away from the distractions and to produce a performance like this makes me very proud."

West Indies captain Jason Holder: "It's not often one guy scores 170, another gets five wickets and you lose the game. We were aware of the DLS situation but we couldn't stem the flow of runs.

"Evin set the tone for us up front and was able to bat deep. Unfortunately he was unable to bat in the last few overs. When he gets in, he goes big.

"We always know the potential of Alzarri. He came in in the middle overs and gave us the impact we needed."

The stats you may have missed