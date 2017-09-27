BBC Sport - Ben Stokes: England vice-captain pivotal for the Ashes - David Gower

Stokes pivotal man for Ashes - Gower

Former England captain David Gower tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Ben Stokes "is pivotal" to the Ashes squad and would have been top of the list for selection.

Vice-captain Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

