Kent v Glamorgan: Visitors' Michael Hogan reaches 500 wickets

Michael Hogan made his debut for Western Australia in 2009

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two): Kent 302: Denly 152 & 98-6: Rouse 34*; Hogan 4-28 Glamorgan 229 Cooke 49; Haggett 3-40 Kent lead Glamorgan by 171 runs Kent 6 pts, Glamorgan 4 pts Scorecard

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan reached a milestone of 500 first-class wickets in style as he hauled his side back into their game against Kent.

Kent closed day two on 98-6 in their second innings at Canterbury, a lead of 171 over Glamorgan after dismissing the visitors for 229.

But Hogan ripped out Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly and Sam Northeast in the space of eight balls.

Adam Rouse (34 not out) came in for Kent after Sam Billings' England call.

Earlier, Glamorgan slumped to 65-5 but fought back thanks to Chris Cooke (49), Craig Meschede (44) and Ruaidhri Smith (36).

Callum Haggett led the way with 3-40 as Kent's seamers made the most of helpful morning conditions, while Darren Stevens, Adam Milne and debutant Grant Stewart claimed two wickets each against Glamorgan's raw line-up.

But 36-year-old Australian Hogan, who made his first-class debut aged 28, then demolished the Kent top order as they slipped from 23-0 to 37-5, with Smith (2-17) also bowling superbly.

Rouse, drafted in in mid-match, and Stevens restored Kent's advantage before Hogan bowled the latter for 31 to help Glamorgan's chances of a manageable run-chase.

Kent wicket-keeper Adam Rouse told BBC Radio Kent:

"I was on the golf course with (Kent bowler) Ivan Thomas about half an hour before I came out here. I got a call saying Sam needed to go up to England and could I get down, but I didn't think I'd be batting tonight.

"I think we were one wicket down when I turned up, but there was a quick collapse. I didn't have much time to think about it but that was probably a good thing and there was a bit of a counter-attack with Stevo (Darren Stevens).

"It was one of the most bizarre days I've had, once the squad was out (for the game), that was my season done, so to get the opportunity was quite nice."

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"I'm very proud and very happy, a fantastic achievement but more importantly it's put us into a good position in the game.

"It was a bit of a blur as I was in the moment, I was wrapped to get get Joe Denly who played outstandingly in the first innings. I thought, why not bowl a bumper, and he (Northeast) managed to glove it (first ball).

"I was happy to get a game (for Western Australia) when I started, then just rolled on from there, worked on my skills. I had fifty, then 100 wickets and I thought if I could get to 200 wickets for WA I'd be happy.

"This (Glamorgan) opportunity came up as well, and being able to stay playing back-to-back over a long period has helped me, but I never envisaged 500 wickets."