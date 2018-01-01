Australia in England 2018

England ODI squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Sam Billings*, Jake Ball**.

*Sam Billings was added to the squad on 3 June after Ben Stokes was ruled out of the "first part" of the series with a hamstring injury.

**Jake Ball was added as cover for Chris Woakes, who was ruled out of the first part of the series on 5 June.

Australia ODI squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Neser*, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

*Michael Neser replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Australia T20 squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vice-capt & wk), Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

June

7 v Sussex, Hove (14:00 BST)

9 v Middlesex, Lord's (11:00 BST)

13 1st ODI, The Oval (d/n) (13:00 BST)

16 2nd ODI, Cardiff (11:00 BST)

19 3rd ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n) (14:00 BST)

21 4th ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n) (14:00 BST)

24 5th ODI, Old Trafford (11:00 BST)

27 Twenty20 international, Edgbaston (d/n) (18:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.