BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Kagiso Rabada's yorker stuns Malan

Rabada's yorker cleans up Malan

  • From the section Cricket

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada produces a searing inswinging yorker that bowls England's Dawid Malan off his pads during the first day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: South Africa beat England by seven wickets

Video

World Cup countdown: Gazza's tears - 1990

Video

Watch: Taylor's quick glovework removes Luus for duck

Video

Kapp dismisses England captain Knight

Video

Ronaldo v Messi: Who will have a better World Cup?

Video

Asher-Smith breaks British 100m record

Video

Highlights: Warriors clinch NBA title

Video

Watch: Heavyweight lifting for Fury and Seferi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dalglish 'surprised and embarrassed' to be knighted

Video

My World Cup Sticker Mission

Video

Highlights: Russia 1-3 England

Video

'Cancer doesn’t dictate my life'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired