BBC Sport - England v South Africa: Kagiso Rabada's yorker stuns Malan
Rabada's yorker cleans up Malan
- From the section Cricket
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada produces a searing inswinging yorker that bowls England's Dawid Malan off his pads during the first day of the third Test against South Africa at The Oval.
