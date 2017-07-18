T20 Blast: Gloucestershire defend 138-9 to beat Kent

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Gloucestershire's bowlers stun Kent

NatWest T20 Blast, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury: Gloucestershire 138-9 (20 overs): Cockbain 40, Qayyum 2-19 Kent 130 (20 overs): Bell-Drummond 25, Smith 3-28, Perera 3-31 Gloucestershire (2 pts) beat Kent by eight runs Scorecard / Tables

Gloucestershire produced a brilliant display in the field as they defended 138-9 to beat Kent by eight runs in the T20 Blast at Canterbury.

The hosts looked to be favourites at the halfway stage after Gloucestershire struggled for momentum after being put in, despite 40 from Ian Cockbain.

Daniel Bell-Drummond's rapid 25 got Kent's reply off to a flying start.

But Tom Smith (3-28) ripped out the middle order to leave Kent 71-5 and they fell short after never recovering.

With an impossible 10 needed off the final ball, Imran Qayyum, who had earlier taken 2-19 with his left-arm spin, was run out as Kent were dismissed for 130.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera finished with 3-31 and Benny Howell 2-12 from his four overs, to add to his 26 with the bat, as the Gloucestershire bowlers increased the pressure to leave Kent behind the run-rate.

Gloucestershire's victory, which takes them second in the South Group, meant they completed the double this season over Kent, who had successfully chased down Surrey's 205-5 to win at The Oval in their previous game.

