England v South Africa: Hosts unchanged for second Test at Trent Bridge

Moeen Ali was named man of the match in the first Test

Second Test: England v South Africa Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham Date: 14-18 July Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England have named an unchanged team for the second Test against South Africa at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 211-run win at Lord's, spinner Moeen Ali taking 10 wickets.

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones misses out again - seam trio James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood bowled just 10 overs between them in the second innings in London.

The teams will play two further Tests at The Oval and Old Trafford.

"It is nice to have options," said captain Joe Root. "This is a side that can potentially play on any surface. It gives me confidence knowing the options are there.

"If it does seam or swing around, we have options and when it spins we have players who can turn it either side."

'We expect them to come back hard'

South Africa welcome back captain Faf du Plessis, who missed the first Test following the birth of his child.

Suspended fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is set to be replaced by Duanne Olivier, while Du Plessis has confirmed that batsman JP Duminy will be left out.

Root says he expects a reaction from South Africa when the second Test begins. The Proteas have only suffered consecutive defeats once since 2009.

"They are a side that pride themselves on coming back from defeats like last week," said Root.

"They are a strong side with lots of experience. We expect them to come back hard, to be right on it from the first ball."

'We have some great memories here'

Stuart Broad took 8-15 the last time England played a Test at Trent Bridge

In returning to Trent Bridge, England are back at a ground on which they have not lost a Test for 10 years.

Their last outing here was a famous thrashing of Australia in 2015, when Stuart Broad took 8-15, while James Anderson has more Test wickets in Nottingham than any other bowler.

"We have some great memories here," said Root, who is the owner of the last two Test centuries at this venue. "Stuart is excited to get another opportunity to bowl on his home ground.

"We've played some good cricket here over the past four or five years and we want to make sure that continues this week."

England have not won any of their past three series, taking victory in only four of 13 Tests along the way.

Success at Trent Bridge would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series over a South Africa side they have not beaten in a home series since 1998.

"Consistency is what we strive for, so we want to make sure we make this start count," said Root.

"We want to set the tone with whatever we do on the first morning and drive that through the rest of the game."

Analysis

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

It is hard to improve on such a comprehensive win and England are right to expect a tougher fight this time. However dreadful South Africa were at Lord's, they have their captain back now and they certainly won't want to repeat such a chastening experience.

In light of South Africa's collapse, Ballance's second innings 34 looks rather better than it did at the time, but he still needs to score to cement his place at number three. Likewise Keaton Jennings will be hoping for a chance to bat first on what looks to be a dry but solid pitch.

England squad: Joe Root (capt, Yorkshire), Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Jonny Bairstow (wkt) (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Mark Wood (Durham), James Anderson (Lancashire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex).