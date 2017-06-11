Weekend cricket results
Three teams from the NCU qualified for the quarter-finals of the Irish Senior Cup in an day marred by rain.
Two Leinster teams also reached the last eight but the three home games involving North-West teams were all abandoned.
Irish Senior Cup
CIYMS v YMCA
YMCA 226 S Singh 66
CIYMS 172-3 C Dougherty 93 no
CIYMS won by four runs (D/L)
Instonians v Brigade
Instonians 203-2 A White 86 no, N Smith 53
Brigade 107 R McKinley 5-6
Instonians won by 114 runs (D/L)
Lisburn v Balbriggan
Lisburn 189-9 D Simpson 41
Balbriggan 190-5 C Fletcher 70
Balbriggan won by five wickets
Merrion v Muckamore - 42 overs
Merrion 260-5
Muckamore 152 I Hussain 67
Merrion won by 64 runs (D/L)
North Down v Phoenix - 43 overs
Phoenix 226-8 R Strydom 109 no
North Down 187-3 (36.1 overs)
North Down won by (D/L)
Games Abandoned
Bready v Pembroke - Bready 33-1 after 11 overs
Coleraine v Waringstown - Waringstown 97-3 after 28.3 overs J Hall 56 no
Donemana v The Hills
Saturday 10 June
NCU Premier League
North Down v Muckamore
North Down 274-6 N Burns 98
Muckamore 221 I Hussain 78
North Down won by 53 runs
North Down head the table on 16 points but Instonians are only eight points in arrears with two games in hand.
Waringstown v CSNI
Waringstown 302-3 A Dennison 123, J Hall 70, S Khan 41 no
CSNI 187 G McCarter 54, A Cowden 45
Waringstown won by 115 runs
CIYMS v Carrickfergus and Instonians v Lisburn postponed
Long's SuperValu North West Premier League
Donemana v Fox Lodge - 38 overs
Fox Lodge 182-9 J Milligan 36
Donemana 187-3 I Butt 76
Donemana won by seven wickets
Coleraine v Brigade
Brigade 112 J Thompson 38, S Hutchinson 5-30
Coleraine 113-4 M Poskitt 67 no, A Britton 3-22
Coleraine won by six wickets
Ardmore v Drummond - 33 overs
Ardmore 197-7 P McDowell 53
Drummond required 208 (D/L) - 169 A McDaid 42
Ardmore won by 38 runs
Eglinton v Bready - 38 overs
Eglinton 261-8 T Garwe 101
Bready 103
Eglinton recorded their second league win of the season by 158 runs