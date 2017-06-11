Weekend cricket results

Waringstown batsman Adam Dennison on his way to a superb 123 against CSN
Three teams from the NCU qualified for the quarter-finals of the Irish Senior Cup in an day marred by rain.

Two Leinster teams also reached the last eight but the three home games involving North-West teams were all abandoned.

Irish Senior Cup

CIYMS v YMCA

YMCA 226 S Singh 66

CIYMS 172-3 C Dougherty 93 no

CIYMS won by four runs (D/L)

Instonians v Brigade

Instonians 203-2 A White 86 no, N Smith 53

Brigade 107 R McKinley 5-6

Instonians won by 114 runs (D/L)

Lisburn v Balbriggan

Lisburn 189-9 D Simpson 41

Balbriggan 190-5 C Fletcher 70

Balbriggan won by five wickets

Merrion v Muckamore - 42 overs

Merrion 260-5

Muckamore 152 I Hussain 67

Merrion won by 64 runs (D/L)

North Down v Phoenix - 43 overs

Phoenix 226-8 R Strydom 109 no

North Down 187-3 (36.1 overs)

North Down won by (D/L)

Games Abandoned

Bready v Pembroke - Bready 33-1 after 11 overs

Coleraine v Waringstown - Waringstown 97-3 after 28.3 overs J Hall 56 no

Donemana v The Hills

Saturday 10 June

NCU Premier League

North Down v Muckamore

North Down 274-6 N Burns 98

Muckamore 221 I Hussain 78

North Down won by 53 runs

North Down head the table on 16 points but Instonians are only eight points in arrears with two games in hand.

Waringstown v CSNI

Waringstown 302-3 A Dennison 123, J Hall 70, S Khan 41 no

CSNI 187 G McCarter 54, A Cowden 45

Waringstown won by 115 runs

CIYMS v Carrickfergus and Instonians v Lisburn postponed

Long's SuperValu North West Premier League

Donemana v Fox Lodge - 38 overs

Fox Lodge 182-9 J Milligan 36

Donemana 187-3 I Butt 76

Donemana won by seven wickets

Coleraine v Brigade

Brigade 112 J Thompson 38, S Hutchinson 5-30

Coleraine 113-4 M Poskitt 67 no, A Britton 3-22

Coleraine won by six wickets

Ardmore v Drummond - 33 overs

Ardmore 197-7 P McDowell 53

Drummond required 208 (D/L) - 169 A McDaid 42

Ardmore won by 38 runs

Eglinton v Bready - 38 overs

Eglinton 261-8 T Garwe 101

Bready 103

Eglinton recorded their second league win of the season by 158 runs

