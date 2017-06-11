Scotland v Namibia: George Munsey hits unbeaten 100 in rain-affected draw
-
- From the section Cricket
|ICC Intercontinental Cup:
|Namibia: 403-7 dec Frylinck 158, Baard 88, Vijoen 77
|Scotland: 223-2 Munsey 100, MacLeod 79
|Match drawn
|Scorecard
George Munsey made his maiden first class century as Scotland's rain-affected Intercontinental Cup match with Namibia ended in a draw.
With play only possible on two of the four days in Ayr, the visitors declared on 403-7.
The Scots reached 223-2 on Saturday, with Munsey 100 not out and Calum MacLeod hitting 79.
It is the third draw in five matches for Scotland, who sit sixth in the eight-team table.
Namibia are bottom of the section, with Afghanistan and Ireland a long way clear in first and second.
The teams now go to Edinburgh for two World Cricket League matches on Sunday and Tuesday.