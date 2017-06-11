Scotland v Namibia: George Munsey hits unbeaten 100 in rain-affected draw

Munsey made his 100 from 180 balls at Cambusdoon New Ground

ICC Intercontinental Cup: Namibia: 403-7 dec Frylinck 158, Baard 88, Vijoen 77 Scotland: 223-2 Munsey 100, MacLeod 79 Match drawn Scorecard

George Munsey made his maiden first class century as Scotland's rain-affected Intercontinental Cup match with Namibia ended in a draw.

With play only possible on two of the four days in Ayr, the visitors declared on 403-7.

The Scots reached 223-2 on Saturday, with Munsey 100 not out and Calum MacLeod hitting 79.

It is the third draw in five matches for Scotland, who sit sixth in the eight-team table.

Namibia are bottom of the section, with Afghanistan and Ireland a long way clear in first and second.

The teams now go to Edinburgh for two World Cricket League matches on Sunday and Tuesday.