Middlesex v Surrey: Kumar Sangakkara makes unbeaten 113 for visitors

Kumar Sangakkara has scored 471 Championship runs at an average of 117.75 this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day one): Surrey 265-5: Sangakkara 113*, Sibley 54; Franklin 2-38 Middlesex: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Middlesex 1 pt Match scorecard

Kumar Sangakkara's third County Championship century of the season gave Surrey the edge over London rivals Middlesex on day one at Lord's.

The Sri Lankan reached his hundred off 132 balls, with 10 fours and two huge sixes, and shared a 114-run fourth-wicket stand with Dominic Sibley (54).

Steven Finn and captain James Franklin took two wickets apiece for the hosts.

However, Sangakkara batted supremely and was unbeaten on 113 when bad light and rain ended play with Surrey 265-5.

Middlesex's decision to put Surrey into bat at an overcast Lord's proved fruitless in the first hour's play as openers Mark Stoneman and Rory Burns scored with ease.

Former Durham opener Stoneman failed to make the most of his second life, after being dropped on 20 at gully by Dawid Malan, as he nicked Finn to wicketkeeper John Simpson having made 33.

Seamer Franklin then reaped the rewards of bringing himself on to bowl as he dismissed Burns (33) and Scott Borthwick (8) in quick succession to leave the visitors 89-3 at lunch.

Sangakkara had signalled his intent from his first ball, driving Franklin for a sublime four through the covers.

With batting conditions improving in the capital, Toby Roland-Jones missed a run-out chance to dismiss Sangakkara on 24 - with all three stumps to aim at and the batsman three quarters of the way down the pitch.

From there on the 39-year-old showcased his class before perfectly bisecting cover and extra-cover to bring up his 59th first-class century.

Tom Helm, who bowled superbly throughout the day, finally made the vital breakthrough as Sibley was caught at slip by Adam Voges, before Finn had Ben Foakes caught behind late on.

But, the day belonged to Sangakkkara as he moved within touching distance of 20,000 first-class runs.

Middlesex fast bowler Tom Helm told BBC Radio London:

"The pitch did a bit this morning, but looked better for batting as the day went on.

"We felt we let them get too many runs in the middle part of the day, but then pulled it back a bit towards the end.

"Obviously Sanga is a class act, and you have to take your hat off to someone with 59 first-class hundreds, but it was a nice challenge bowling at him and it would be very nice to get him out early tomorrow."

Surrey batsman Dom Sibley told BBC Radio London:

"There were a few running incidents and I didn't want to get sacked for running out Sanga. He's brilliant, the way he manoeuvres the ball into the gaps.

"As a young player you can learn a lot from that, and also at the same time being a bit too eager like I was, there were nearly a few mix-ups.

"Luckily, it was all good. It was great to bat out there and have a partnership with Sanga, it's just a shame I couldn't kick on."