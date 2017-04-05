Marchant de Lange: South African at Glamorgan for 'long term'

Media playback is not supported on this device Marchant de Lange: Glamorgan's new fast bowler aims to intimidate

County Championship: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan Dates: 7-10 April Venue: County Ground, Northampton Start: 11:00 BST

Glamorgan's new fast bowler Marchant de Lange has insisted he has moved for the long term after signing a three-year deal.

De Lange, 26, admitted his international career is over after becoming a 'home-based' Glamorgan player.

The fast bowler made his last Test appearance five years ago.

"It's the end of my international career in South Africa," said De Lange.

The ex-Proteas paceman took seven for 81 in the second innings of his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2011.

He has not been in South Africa's Test XI since 2012, having played two Tests and 10 limited-overs games in total.

"I'm done with international cricket. That's a chapter in my life I'm closing," De Lange told BBC Sport Wales.

"My goals are different and I'm eager to be part of a county team.

"I haven't been picked in the last five years. My commitment, vision and goals have changed.

"Basically if I go back, I'll play as an overseas player. I'm a local over here now, which is nice to say.

"I'm focused on Glamorgan and privileged they've given me the opportunity to play for this side."

Glamorgan had initially hoped to sign De Lange as an out and out player under the Kolpak ruling, which allows players from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union not to be classed as overseas players, but he had not played enough international matches to qualify.

De Lange can play for Glamorgan as a non-overseas player on a UK visa through his wife's British passport, but that leaves him unable to play as a "local" player in more than one country's domestic competition.

So he would be classed as an overseas player if he returned to South African domestic cricket.

De Lange revealed Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph was the catalyst in bringing him to Wales.

"Jacques asked me if I was interested in coming over," added De Lange.

"It's definitely a long-term commitment. It was a bit of a process, but it's nice to be here after a lot has been happening with paperwork.

Marchant de Lange made his first class debut as a 19-year-old for Easterns in 2010

"My wife has a British passport and I came over with a spousal visa, which made everything easier."

De Lange admitted finances played a part, but was not the primary reason for his arrival.

"It's definitely part of it, but mainly I'm still young," said De Lange.

"I've still got a lot of cricket in me so I've got a lot of playing time and opportunities to be out there.

"I've always wanted to come and play county cricket and now the chance has come and presented itself, I don't want to let it go by."

Intimidation tactics

De Lange is in line to make his Glamorgan debut in the County Championship opener away against Northamptonshire which starts on Friday, 7 April.

"If I can play Friday, the sooner the better to get out of the park and I'll be ready," said De Lange.

"I'm quite aggressive, I like to intimidate some of the batters if I can say that.

"I would like to to make the batsman jump around a bit and create something different. Some of the wickets here are slower and lower but I'll adapt."

De Lange will feature in all formats and has played T20 cricket for Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

He believes the new city-based domestic tournament set to start in 2020 will be beneficial for the county game.

"I think it's about time the idea came over this side of the world, especially with the IPL, Big Bash and CPL," added De Lange.

"It's a great goal for all the cricketers this side so for guys that specialise in the shorter format it's a great opportunity."