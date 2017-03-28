Michael Carberry: Hampshire batsman grateful for support during cancer recovery

Michael Carberry missed the second half of last season following his cancer diagnosis

Hampshire and former England opener Michael Carberry has thanked family, team-mates and fans for their support since he was diagnosed with cancer.

Carberry, 36, was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in July. He is expected to return to first-class action with his county this season.

"There is still a long way to go to being 'recovered' fully," the right-hander said in a Hampshire statement.

"The outpour of support from the cricket family has helped massively."

Carberry, who played six Tests and six one-day internationals for England, also asked the media to continue "respecting my privacy in dealing with my illness" and for it to continue upon his return to the game.

He resumed pre-season training with Hampshire in January and recently returned from a tour to Barbados with the county.

Hampshire begin their County Championship campaign in Division One away to Yorkshire on 7 April.