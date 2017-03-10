India v Australia: Mitchell Starc ruled out for tourists with stress fracture
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the final two Tests in India after suffering a stress fracture to his right foot.
The left-armer took five wickets in the first two Tests, with the four-match series tied at 1-1.
The 27-year-old will return to Australia for treatment and rehabilitation.
He has been replaced by pace bowler Pat Cummins, 23, ahead of the third Test which begins on Thursday in Ranchi.