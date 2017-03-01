David Lloyd: Glamorgan all-rounder signs new deal with county

  • From the section Cricket
David Lloyd
David Lloyd took 10 wickets for Glamorgan in the County Championship in 2016

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd has signed a two-year contract extension with the county until the end of the 2019 season.

Lloyd scored his maiden first-class hundred in 2016 and went on to hit three centuries in the season.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract," the 24-year-old said.

"Having come through the development system and making my debut over four years ago, it has been a great journey so far."

He also established himself as an opening batsman in the T20 Blast, with a top score of 97 not out off 49 balls against Kent in Cardiff.

St Asaph-born Lloyd will hope to improve on his 2016 tallies of 712 Championship runs and 10 wickets with his seam bowling, after a disappointing second half to the season.

"The way the season started I was really pleased with every format, this year I'd hope to get a thousand runs and be more consistent where the back end of the season tailed away" he told BBC Wales Sport.

"Hopefully I can learn from it, go an extra couple of steps and keep on being as consistent as I can."

Lloyd was one of five players to hit maiden hundreds in 2016, along with Aneurin Donald, Nick Selman, Kiran Carlson and Owen Morgan.

"The young players are going to be a year older and go into the season with a bit more experience. There were a couple of games we had in the bag and if those had been won, the season could have been a lot different.

"It's making sure we don't take our foot off the gas" he said.

"(The T20 Blast quarter-final defeat to) Yorkshire was a big blow, but hopefully we can learn from that as well."

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris told the club's website: "David has a big role to fill as part of our first-team plans this year and in the future.

"He has made some key contributions in limited-overs and Championship cricket particularly over the last 12 months with bat and ball and he is benefitting from working hard through pre-season.

"Our long term strategy is to produce more talent from both North and South Wales."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired