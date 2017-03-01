David Lloyd: Glamorgan all-rounder signs new deal with county

David Lloyd took 10 wickets for Glamorgan in the County Championship in 2016

Glamorgan all-rounder David Lloyd has signed a two-year contract extension with the county until the end of the 2019 season.

Lloyd scored his maiden first-class hundred in 2016 and went on to hit three centuries in the season.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract," the 24-year-old said.

"Having come through the development system and making my debut over four years ago, it has been a great journey so far."

He also established himself as an opening batsman in the T20 Blast, with a top score of 97 not out off 49 balls against Kent in Cardiff.

St Asaph-born Lloyd will hope to improve on his 2016 tallies of 712 Championship runs and 10 wickets with his seam bowling, after a disappointing second half to the season.

"The way the season started I was really pleased with every format, this year I'd hope to get a thousand runs and be more consistent where the back end of the season tailed away" he told BBC Wales Sport.

"Hopefully I can learn from it, go an extra couple of steps and keep on being as consistent as I can."

Lloyd was one of five players to hit maiden hundreds in 2016, along with Aneurin Donald, Nick Selman, Kiran Carlson and Owen Morgan.

"The young players are going to be a year older and go into the season with a bit more experience. There were a couple of games we had in the bag and if those had been won, the season could have been a lot different.

"It's making sure we don't take our foot off the gas" he said.

"(The T20 Blast quarter-final defeat to) Yorkshire was a big blow, but hopefully we can learn from that as well."

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris told the club's website: "David has a big role to fill as part of our first-team plans this year and in the future.

"He has made some key contributions in limited-overs and Championship cricket particularly over the last 12 months with bat and ball and he is benefitting from working hard through pre-season.

"Our long term strategy is to produce more talent from both North and South Wales."