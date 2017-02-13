Joe Root: England name batsman Test captain, succeeding Alastair Cook

Media playback is not supported on this device Joe Root announced as England Test captain

Joe Root has been named as England's new Test captain.

The Yorkshire batsman, 26, succeeds Alastair Cook, who resigned last week after more than four years in charge.

"It is a huge honour to be given the Test captaincy," said Root, who will be the 80th man to lead the country in the longest form of the game. "I feel privileged, humbled and very excited."

Root steps up from vice-captain, with Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, 25, filling the role as his deputy.

"The senior guys in the changing room play a very influential role and, whilst there's a natural progression for me, it's a huge support to know that they are there to help and advise," added Root.

"We have a very good group of players and I'm looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair's achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead."

No batsman has scored more than Root's 4,594 runs since he made his Test debut in December 2012.

In the same time period, only India captain Virat Kohli has scored more runs than Root in all forms of international cricket.

"Joe is the right man to be our next Test captain and I'm thrilled that he has accepted the role," said England director of cricket Andrew Strauss.

"He is universally respected by his team mates, passionate about driving the Test team forward and extremely excited about the prospect of leading his country."

Transition of power

Cook resigned on 6 February after a record 59 Tests at the helm.

Before the tour of India at the end of last year, the 32-year-old opener said he was looking forward to not being captain.

As England moved towards a 4-0 series defeat, Cook increased speculation over his future by saying he was questioning his position.

After he resigned, he confirmed he would like to continue at the top of the order, with England director of cricket Andrew Strauss leading the process to appoint a successor.

Root, Stokes, pace bowler Stuart Broad and one-day vice-captain Jos Buttler were all consulted.

But Root was always seen as the clear favourite and was offered the job over the weekend.

With England concentrating on limited-overs cricket for the first part of 2017, Root will not properly pick up the reins for almost five months, with the next Test not until July.

However, after the visits of South Africa and West Indies, he will lead England to Australia for the defence of the Ashes.

Root takes the job with very little captaincy experience - he has only ever skippered in four first-class matches.

However, he likened taking over as leader to becoming a father, a baby son having arrived in January.

"Being a dad, you don't really know what to do until you have to go with it," he told the BBC before Cook's resignation.

"I imagine being captain would be very similar. Until you're in that position I don't think you know.

"I've got quite a lot experience in Test cricket now, but it's one of these things you have to learn on the job."

Stokes' rise to responsibility

Ben Stokes has scored 1,902 runs and taken three five-wicket hauls since making his Test debut in 2013

For Stokes, the elevation to vice-captain is further confirmation of his importance to the England side after an occasionally turbulent start to his international career.

In 2013, he was sent home from the England Lions tour of Australia for disciplinary reasons after he and pace bowler Matt Coles were found to have ignored the management's instructions over preparation and recovery.

Though he was part of the England squad for the 2013-14 Ashes, scoring a maiden Test century, he missed the 2014 World Twenty20 with a broken hand sustained when punching a locker on a tour of the West Indies.

A spell of drifting in and out of the England team followed, including missing the 2015 World Cup, but he returned to hit the fastest Test century at Lord's - 101 from 85 balls against New Zealand - before smashing England's fastest Test double century against South Africa in January 2016.

"He has real presence and influence within the team environment that serve as a great source of support for Joe," said Strauss. "I have no doubts that the responsibility will also help Ben to continue his rapid rise as a world-class all-rounder."