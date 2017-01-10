West Indies appoint Jimmy Adams as director of cricket

Jimmy Adams previously worked as West Indies under-19s manager, before his stint in county cricket

Former Test batsman Jimmy Adams has been appointed as West Indies' new director of cricket.

Adams, 49, stood down from his position as head coach of Kent in October, after spending five seasons with the county.

The Jamaican played 54 Tests and 127 one-day internationals, scoring 3,012 and 2,204 runs respectively.

West Indies are still to replace former coach Phil Simmons, who was sacked in September having led them to the World T20 title five months earlier.