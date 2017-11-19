England in Australia 2017-18 - results & reports

Australia celebrate winning the Ashes
Australia have won seven of the past eight Ashes series on home soil

November

4-5 v Western Australia XI, Perth (Waca)
Match drawn
Scorecard. Report
8-11 v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide (d/n)
England won by 192 runs
Report. Scorecard
15-18 v Cricket Australia XI, Townsville
Match drawn
Scorecard. Report
23-27 v Australia, first Test, Brisbane
Australia won by 10 wickets
Scorecard. Report. Reaction

December

2-6 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n)
Australia won by 120 runs
Scorecard. Report. Root reaction. Smith reaction. Agnew column
9-10 v Cricket Australia XI, Perth (Richardson Park)
Match drawn
Scorecard. Report
14-18 3rd Test, Perth (Waca)
Australian won by an innings and 41 runs to regain the Ashes
Scorecard. Report. Root reaction. Bayliss reaction. Smith reaction. Agnew column
26-30 4th Test, Melbourne
Match drawn
Scorecard. Report. Root reaction. Smith reaction. Swann reaction. Australia recall Agar

January

4-8 5th Test, Sydney
Australia won by an innings and 123 runs to win the Ashes 4-0
Scorecard. Report. Anderson reaction. Smith reaction. Ashes awards. Agnew column

One-day series

11 v Cricket Australia XI, Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
England won by five wickets
Scorecard. Report.
14 1st ODI, Melbourne
England won by five wickets
Scorecard. Report
19 2nd ODI, Brisbane
England won by four wickets
Scorecard. Report
21 3rd ODI, Sydney
England won by 16 runs
Scorecard. Report
26 4th ODI, Adelaide
Australia won by three wickets
Scorecard. Report
28 5th ODI, Perth Stadium
England won by 12 runs
Scorecard. Report

The sides then play in a Twenty20 tri-series, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, in February.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Cricket coverage

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you