India v England: Paul Farbrace says tourists are in a 'good position'

India v England: First Test Venue: Rajkot Date: 9-13 November Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, tablets, mobiles and app; live text coverage on BBC Sport website

England's containing tactics in the first Test against India could pay dividends on days four and five, says assistant coach Paul Farbrace.

The tourists took two wickets in the last two overs of day three as India reached 319-4, still 218 behind.

Farbrace expects the Rajkot pitch to deteriorate and thinks England are "in a good position".

"We do expect the wicket to turn and we expect it to be a little more up and down as well," he told TMS.

Stuart Broad removed Gautam Gambhir in the second over of the day but England had to wait until late in the evening session for further breakthroughs.

Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara both compiled patient centuries in a second-wicket partnership of 209.

The tourists restricted India to 256 runs on the third day, with only 66 scored off 29 overs in the afternoon session as Broad and spinners Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Zafar Ansari maintained a tight line.

Farbrace says the situation can change rapidly in the latter stages of Test matches in India and it is important for England to stay in the game.

"We have seen a few misbehave over the last couple of days and I think it will start to happen more often," he said.

"Any advantage you can have will be a massive advantage."

Spinners Zafar Ansari (left) and Adil Rashid (right) picked up a wicket each in the final two overs

He also felt England's bowlers showed control and patience given the excellent batting pitch and highlighted the contribution of Rashid and Ansari.

"Our spinners, who took a bit of stick, have shown they are capable of improving," said Farbrace.

"They are not suddenly going to be world-class spinners overnight, but they have shown a real resolute way of getting the ball in the right area more often that not. For seamers and spinners, it was all about keeping control.

"Ben Stokes had a spell just before lunch where he didn't quite get it right but that's about the only time in the day where we lost a little bit of control. To nick a couple out at the end makes our dressing room a happier place tonight."

Farbrace says England are likely to alter their bowling tactics if the pitch begins to offer more assistance.

"Tomorrow morning, the plan will be exactly the same," he said. "It may be if the wicket starts to deteriorate a little, you might find your lines becoming a little bit straighter. At the moment, our plan is to be fifth stump line."