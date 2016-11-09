Peter Gough steps down as Jersey captain after six years in charge

Peter Gough was 24 when he first captained Jersey in European Division One in 2010

Jersey captain Peter Gough has stepped down from the role after more than six years at the helm of the side.

The 31-year-old led Jersey to promotion into World Cricket League Division Four this year, but the side were relegated after finishing fifth in the tournament in Los Angeles this month.

The Jersey Cricket Board is hopeful he will continue to play for the side.

"He's announced to the team that he's done his piece and he's looking to step down," JCB chairman Ward Jenner said.

"He's earned legendary status," Jenner added to BBC Sport.

"The young team that he's looked after have looked up to him. He's been superb with them and played a very clever game in that he's been able to keep the senior members of the side onside as well."

Gough led the side to promotion twice from World Cricket League Five and once from Division Six, as well as guiding the team into the global qualifying tournament for last year's World Twenty20.

"He's taken the job incredibly seriously, he thinks about it 24 hours a day and I get messages from him at four in the morning when he has ideas," added Jenner.

"He'll be a huge miss as captain, but we are hoping to maybe try and use him for another five or six years, as he's a very fit batsman and it would be great having him back in the ranks."

