Who is England cricket's best ever Test captain?
Alastair Cook broke Michael Atherton's record for the number of Tests as England captain during the first match against India, which began on Wednesday.
But is he England's best Test captain?
The result will be announced on Monday, 14 November.
Pick your greatest England captain
Who makes your top five? Use the stats beneath each name to help with your decision.
Captaincy highlights
Struggling to pick your top five? We have added each player's captaincy highlight to help with your choices.
The list was compiled by BBC Sport staff and we think it is an accurate shortlist of English cricket's greatest leaders. You can discuss the list and your choices in the comments section below.
WG Grace
Was 50 when he last led his country in 1899; making him the oldest Test captain in history.
Percy Chapman
Led England to Ashes success down under in 1928-29 against an Australia team which included the legendary Sir Donald Bradman.
Douglas Jardine
Masterminded 'Bodyline' success down under; beating Bradman-inspired Australia 4-1 in 1932-33.
Len Hutton
Averaged 55 as England won Ashes for first time in 19 years in 1953 - no other England batsman averaged more than 39.
Peter May
Negated mystery spinner Sonny Ramadhin by using his pads, thus leading his side to a 3-0 series win against West Indies in 1957.
Brian Close
Statistically England's most successful captain - a tough, uncompromising cricketer who won his first Test as skipper against a rampant West Indies side.
Ray Illingworth
Presided over two Ashes series victories, with his bowling changes being credited with pressurising Australia into mistakes.
Mike Brearley
Brearley, according to Australia's Rodney Hogg, "had a degree in people" - and he proved it by transforming Sir Ian Botham and England's fortunes in 1981 Ashes series success.
Michael Atherton
Led from the front, scoring almost 500 runs against Walsh and Ambrose as England drew 2-2 with West Indies in 1995.
Nasser Hussain
Took England from ninth to third in Test rankings, overseeing famous wins in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Michael Vaughan
Led England to Ashes success in 2005, ending an 18-year wait for a series win against perhaps Australia's greatest ever side.
Andrew Strauss
Won 3-1 in Australia in 2010-11, England's first success down under since 1987. Led England to number one in Test rankings later in same year.
Alastair Cook
Surprise series victories in India and South Africa, plus two Ashes series wins.