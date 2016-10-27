Sophie Ecclestone: School rules teenage spinner out of England's Sri Lanka tour

Ecclestone has appeared in two one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals

Teenage spinner Sophie Ecclestone will miss England's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka because of school commitments.

The 17-year-old took 2-28 on her one-day international debut in the West Indies earlier this month.

Seam bowler Anya Shrubsole is also unavailable after she sustained a neck injury in Jamaica, but batter Fran Wilson is recalled to the squad.

England need one win from the final three ODIs in Sri Lanka to qualify for the 2017 World Cup, which they host.

An extra ODI on 9 November has been added to the start of the tour, but only the last three of the four matches will count towards the ICC Women's Championship which determines World Cup qualification.

A 15th player will be added to the 14-strong squad, and is likely to come from an additional group of players who will join the main party for a training camp in Abu Dhabi from 1-7 November, before the ODI series takes place in Colombo from 9-17 November.

Ecclestone, who has played two ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals for England, is available to take part in the training camp because it takes place during the half-term break at her school. However, the Sri Lanka tour is during term time.

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Alex Hartley, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones (wk), Beth Langston, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, plus one other.

Additional players for Abu Dhabi training camp: Georgia Adams, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, *Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Hennessy, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith.

*Ecclestone will return to school after the training camp