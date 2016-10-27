World Cricket League: Jersey lose final warm-up game by eight wickets in Houston

15-year-old Harrison Carlyon could make his full international debut for Jersey at the weekend

World Cricket League Division Four warm-up, Moussa Stadium, Houston. Jersey 130 all out (39.5 overs): Gough 24 not out, Carlyon 24 not out; Bhatti 4-17 Houston Sparks 136-2 (22.2 overs): Winchester 49 Houston Sparks won by eight wickets Scorecard

Jersey were well beaten in their final warm-up match ahead of World Cricket League Division Four, losing to Houston Sparks by eight wickets in Texas.

Jersey's Peter Gough top-scored with 24 before retiring hurt, while 15-year-old Harrison Carlyon matched Gough's score as Jersey were bowled out for 130.

Only four island players made it into double figures as they prepare for their global tournament in Los Angeles.

Houston easily made their target, taking just 22.2 overs to reach 136-2.

Carlyon took the wicket of top-scorer Patrick Winchester as he trapped him lbw on 49, while Charles Perchard bowled opener Waleed Ahmed.

Jersey begin their World Cricket League Division Four campaign on Saturday when they face Oman.

