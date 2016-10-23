Bangladesh v England: Stuart Broad says 'not many players will sleep'

Media playback is not supported on this device Bangladesh v England: Stuart Broad says players will struggle to sleep tonight

England bowler Stuart Broad is "not sure many players will get much sleep" before the final day of the first Test with Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Bangladesh need just 33 runs to seal their first Test win against England but have only two wickets left.

"It has been a fantastic game to play in," said Broad, who took 2-26 as Bangladesh chased a victory target of 286 in their second innings.

"Bangladesh have shown a huge amount of skill to get to needing 30," he added.

"We have shown character to stay in this game and will come out fighting."

Broad began the day with bat in hand, but was run out in the second over and England were soon bowled out for 240.

The hosts replied with 253-8, with debutant Sabbir Rahman unbeaten on 59, before the umpires ended play for the day due to bad light.

"I am not sure many players will get much sleep tonight," Broad told BBC Test Match Special.

"Although the wicket has turned more than we expected from day one, it has been a very exciting game and both teams have played it very skilfully."

The opening Test of the two-match series has already become notable for a world record number of decisions being reviewed, with 24 the current total.

Broad's two quick wickets looked to have put England in command of a tense finale

"It has been a really interesting Test on the review front," Broad said.

"That added to the tension on the field. It has been two countries going hell for leather at each other with a lot of passion - that is what Test cricket is about.

"When you get that bit of reverse as a seamer, it takes the pitch out of it. The seamers had a chat at tea and felt we could dry up the runs from one end while the spinners attack from the other.

"Hopefully, tomorrow morning we will get a bit of reverse. The spinners have tended to take wickets in the morning so it is a big decision for Cooky [England captain Alastair Cook] on who will open.

"It probably works in our favour. We will get some rest and come back fresher tomorrow. And a lot of wickets have fallen in the first hour of play. We are happy to take it into tomorrow."

England's tour of Bangladesh concludes with the second Test, starting in Mirpur on Friday. The team then travel to India in November for a five-Test series, plus three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals.