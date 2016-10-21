India v England: Hosts agree to use decision review system in Test series

Media playback is not supported on this device Moeen Ali thanks Joe Root for lbw review advice

The decision review system will be used in England's Test series in India starting next month after the hosts agreed to "trial" the technology.

India are the only Test team not to have accepted DRS, which involves predicting the ball's path.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it will "evaluate the improvements".

England batsman Moeen Ali overturned three lbw decisions using DRS in the first Test in Bangladesh on Thursday.

India and Sri Lanka were involved in the first series that featured umpire reviews in 2008, but that series did not involve ball-tracking technology being used to predict the path of the ball.

Both teams must agree for DRS to be used in a bilateral series.

The BCCI agreed to a trial after meeting with officials from Hawk-Eye, the company which devised and provides the technology used for lbw decisions.

Ultra-motion cameras have been introduced to improve the accuracy of ball-tracking predictions.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur said: "We recognise the enhanced role of technology in sport."

He said the use of DRS in future India series will depend on "the performance of the system and the feedback that we will receive".

The International Cricket Council changed the DRS system this month, making it easier to overturn not-out lbw decisions.

England's five-Test series in India begins on 9 November in Rajkot.

Subscribe to the BBC Sport newsletter to get our pick of news, features and video sent to your inbox.