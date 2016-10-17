Anthony Hawkins-Kay wins 2016 Jersey Cricketer of the Year award

Anthony Hawkins-Kay scored 60 not out as Jersey beat Oman in the final of World Cricket league Division Five

Jersey international Anthony Hawkins-Kay has been named the island's Cricketer of the Year for 2016.

The all-rounder took 11 wickets at an average of 17.4 with the ball and scored 187 runs at an average of 46.7 in the island's domestic league.

He was also part of the Jersey side which won World Cricket League Division Five earlier this summer.

Harrsion Carlyon, 15, was named Young Cricketer of the Year, having just been called up the island's senior side.

"I felt I had a good season, so it's always nice to get recognised at the end-of-season awards," Kay told BBC Radio Jersey.

