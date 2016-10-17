Bangladesh v England: Ben Duckett & Haseeb Hameed stake Test claims

Ben Duckett and Haseeb Hameed are in the England Test squad for the first time

Tour match, MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong, day two of two BCB XI 294: Mazid 106, Hossain 72, Ansari 4-68 England 256: Duckett 60 ret, Hameed 57 ret, Haider 4-53 Match drawn Scorecard

Ben Duckett and Haseeb Hameed boosted their chances of playing in the first Test against Bangladesh with half-centuries as England drew their final tour game in Chittagong.

Duckett, who turned 22 on Monday, scored 60 before retiring at lunch against a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI.

Fellow uncapped opener Hameed made 57 before retiring at tea, while Gary Ballance hit an unbeaten 36.

England were all out for 256 in reply to the hosts' 294 in the two-day match.

Duckett and Hameed opened together in the absence of captain Alastair Cook, who rejoined the England squad on Monday after returning home for the birth of his second child.

The two-Test series starts on Thursday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Hameed, the 19-year-old Lancashire batsman, could open alongside Cook in the first Test, after Alex Hales opted not to travel to Bangladesh because of security concerns.

Hameed was struck on the helmet and hand early on by seamer Taskin Ahmed but remained composed throughout his 125-ball innings.

Northants batsman Duckett was initially conservative but showed some of the attacking skills that had served him well during the one-day series win to accelerate past 50 before making way for Joe Root.

Root was caught behind for 24, one of Tanveer Haider's four victims, while Ben Stokes made 25 and Chris Woakes 23.