Jimmy Adams: Kent head coach leaves after five seasons in charge

Jimmy Adams succeeded Paul Farbrace as Kent's head coach

Former West Indies captain Jimmy Adams has left his role as head coach of Kent after five seasons.

The 48-year-old, who played 54 Tests and 127 one-day internationals, joined the club before the start of the 2012 campaign.

Kent finished second in Division Two of the County Championship this year, missing out on promotion.

"I've enjoyed my time at Kent which has been a great learning experience for me," he said.

"I wanted to be involved in a club that was seeking to grow and I am fortunate to have found that here at Kent over the past five seasons."

Kent's second-placed finish in Division Two is their highest since Adams' first year in charge, when they ended the season third in the table.

With Division One being restructured for the 2017 season onwards, only one promotion place to the top flight was available.

However, Kent are currently calling for arbitration with the England and Wales Cricket Board as Durham were relegated for financial reasons, allowing Hampshire a reprieve from the drop rather than Kent being promoted.

Kent's best performance in the One-Day Cup under Adams came when they reached the semi-finals in 2014, while they progressed to the last eight of the T20 Blast in 2015.

Kent chairman George Kennedy said: "Jimmy's commitment to developing Kentish cricket talent is shown by the core of home-grown players now at the heart of our professional squad."