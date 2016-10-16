Pakistan v West Indies: Devendra Bishoo's 8-49 gives tourists slim chance

Before this match, Devendra Bishoo (centre) had taken 59 wickets at 40.05

First Test, Dubai (day/night), day four: Pakistan 579-3 dec: Azhar 302*; & 123: Bishoo 8-49 West Indies 357: Bravo 87, Samuels 76, Yasir 5-121; & 95-2 West Indies target: 346 Scorecard

Devendra Bishoo's Test-best 8-49 gave West Indies a slim chance of beating Pakistan in the day-night Test in Dubai.

The leg-spinner returned the best figures away from home by a West Indian to bowl Pakistan out for 123.

Chasing 346 to win, West Indies closed day four of the first Test on 95-2.

Fellow leg-spinner Yasir Shah earlier took 5-121 to dismiss West Indies for 357, becoming the joint second fastest player to take 100 Test wickets.

If West Indies - without a victory in 11 Tests - win, it would be the third highest successful chase in Test history.

Yasir reached the milestone in his 17th Test, level with Australians Charlie Turner and Clarrie Grimmett and England's Sydney Barnes.

Englishman George Lohmann is the quickest to 100 wickets, in 16 Tests.

Yasir, 30, claimed the seventh career five-wicket haul as he mopped up the West Indies tail.

Bishoo heroics highlight Pakistan's complacency

Having earned a 222-run first-innings lead, Pakistan were soon on the back foot as Bishoo - introduced in the seventh over - trapped Asad Shafiq lbw with his fourth ball.

Sami Aslam and Babar Azam added 57 for the third wicket but, when the latter played on, the hosts crumbled.

Pakistan lost 8-46 as Guyana-born Bishoo bowled captain Misbah-ul-Haq via an inside edge, Mohammad Nawaz left a straight one and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed was stumped as he danced down the pitch.

Bishoo's figures trumped Michael Holding's 8-92 against England at the Oval in 1976 - the previous best for a West Indian outside the Caribbean.

The Test is the first of a three-match series also featuring games in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.