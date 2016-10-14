Pakistan v West Indies: Azhar Ali hits 302 not out in second day-night Test

Azhar Ali
Azhar Ali's previous best Test score was 226 against Bangladesh in May 2015
First Test, Dubai (day/night), day two:
Pakistan 579-3 dec: Azhar 302*, Aslam 90, Azam 69, Shafiq 67
West Indies 69-1: Brathwaite 32*
Full scorecard

Azhar Ali struck 302 not out - Pakistan's fourth-highest individual score - as his side took control of the first Test against the West Indies.

Azhar's 469-ball innings in Dubai lasted 11 hours and included 23 fours and three sixes.

Only Hanif Mohammad (337), Inzamam ul-Haq (329) and Younus Khan (313) have scored more for Pakistan in a Test.

In only the second day-night Test, Pakistan made 579-3 declared, with West Indies 69-1 at the close of day two.

Pakistan are second in the Test rankings, behind India, following a 2-2 draw in the summer series against England.

They have beaten West Indies 3-0 in both the one-day and Twenty20 international series.

Analysis

BBC Sport's Kalika Mehta in Dubai:

Azhar Ali's almost faultless innings showcased why the 31-year-old is considered one of the leading candidates to take over the Test captaincy when Misbah-ul-Haq departs.

Although the pitch was as flat as they come, Azhar's concentration and watchfulness was matched by the occasional flurry as he amassed just the fourth triple century by a Pakistan player.

Azhar's stock has been steadily rising following his 139 against England at Edgbaston and it is easy to see why.

Related to this story

