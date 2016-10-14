Bangladesh v England: Weather ruins first day of tourists' opening warm-up match

Haseeb Hameed (right) has played only 20 first-class matches

England's preparations for the first Test against Bangladesh were hampered when the opening day of their first tour match was washed out.

Play was called off 30 minutes before the start of the two-day game in Chittagong, set to begin at 05:00 BST.

Heavy rain this week saturated the outfield at the MA Aziz Stadium, meaning the England players took part in net practice instead.

There are also doubts over whether there will be any play on Saturday.

England play a second two-day match against the same opposition starting on Sunday before the two-Test series gets under way on 20 October in Chittagong.

The warm-up games represent a chance for 19-year-old Haseeb Hameed and Ben Duckett, 21, to claim a place as captain Alastair Cook's opening partner in the Tests.