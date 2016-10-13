Heather Knight: England can win three in a row and qualify for World Cup

Knight has scored 26 runs in two innings against the West Indies so far in the series

Captain Heather Knight says England can realistically win the final three one-day internationals against West Indies to secure World Cup qualification.

The series is 1-1 after two matches, with Friday's game in Kingston the first of three that count towards the Women's Championship.

England sit fourth in the Championship, with the top four teams qualifying for the 2017 World Cup in the UK.

"Winning 3-0 is realistic, but it will be hard," Knight, 25, said.

"They are a very good team, with world-class players and in their own conditions, they are probably favourites," she added. "The first two games have shown we are evenly matched."

If England fail to qualify in the remaining matches in Jamaica, they will have another chance in Sri Lanka in November.

After winning the first ODI in Montego Bay by five runs, they were on course to win the second at 93-3 chasing 149 for victory.

But Knight's dismissal was the first of seven wickets for 17 runs, including four wickets in 10 balls for West Indies' pace bowler Deandra Dottin, to give the hosts victory by 38 runs.

"We gave them a sniff and they broke the door down," Knight told BBC Sport. "Seventeen runs for seven wickets wasn't ideal and we have to find a way to combat that.

"Myself and Nat Sciver were disappointed that we got in, then got out. If we're ever in that situation again we have to adapt and find a way to stop the rot."

Pace bowler Anya Shrubsole, England's vice-captain, was ruled out of the first two ODIs because of a side strain, but bowled during the interval of the second match and looks likely to be fit for Friday's match at Sabina Park.

Her return would give an England a decision to make on the balance of an attack that included three specialist spinners in Montego Bay.

"Hopefully Anya will be ready to go soon," Knight said. "She's a key player for us and we've missed her in the first two games.

"She's one of the best bowlers in the world, so you find a way to get her into the team. Someone might be hard done by to be left out."