Thousands of empty seats for the start of the second day-night Test

There were thousands of empty seats at the Dubai International Stadium

First Test, Dubai (day/night), day one Pakistan 279-1: Azhar 146* Aslam 90, Shafiq 33* West Indies: Yet to bat Scorecard

Only 68 spectators were present for the start of the day-night Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Dubai.

The crowd eventually reached a peak of approximately 600 fans as Pakistan closed the first day on 279-1, with opener Azhar Ali unbeaten on 146.

It is the second day-night game in Test history.

Australia held the first day-night Test against New Zealand in Adelaide last November, attracting attracted record crowds and television figures.

Pakistan - who have been forced to play their 'home' international matches outside the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team - will be hoping to build on their good start in front of a much healthier number of spectators on Friday.

It is the first day of the weekend in Dubai and they will be looking to get a crowd in the region of 2,000-3,000 at a minimum.

On the pitch, Azhar and Sami Aslam shared a 215-run first wicket stand as the West Indies bowlers struggled to get the pink ball being used for day-night Tests to swing.

Two 30-minute breaks were preferred for this Test - as opposed to the traditional 40-minute lunch interval and 20-minute tea interval - to ensure twilight had passed.

Concerns prior to the Test that players could struggle to see the pink ball under the lights proving unfounded as Azhar and Aslam eased to half centuries.

Azhar celebrated his 50th Test by reaching three figures off 184 balls, having hit 10 fours.

Aslam was eventually bowled by spinner Roston Chase for 90 to bring an end to Pakistan's fourth highest opening partnership.