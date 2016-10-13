Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder signs new contract

Darren Stevens scored two centuries for Kent in Division Two in 2016

Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens has signed a new one-year contract, which will keep him at the St Lawrence Ground until the end of the 2017 season.

The 40-year-old scored 782 runs in the County Championship in 2016 and also took 37 wickets at an average of 30.56.

Stevens has played more than 500 games for Kent since his debut in 2005.

"Darren has given so much to Kent that all along we have wanted him to remain with us," Kent chairman of cricket Graham Johnson said.