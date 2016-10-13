Paul van Meekeren: Somerset give Netherlands bowler two-year contract

Paul van Meekeren
Paul van Meekeren took three wickets when Somerset met Pakistan's touring side in July

Netherlands bowler Paul van Meekeren has been rewarded with a two-year deal at Somerset following an initial three-month contract with the county.

The 23-year-old, who mostly played for the second XI in 2016, featured in two first-team T20 Blast matches.

The seamer has played in 15 T20 internationals and two one-day games for the Netherlands.

"He's shown he offers something a bit different," director of cricket Matt Maynard told Somerset's website.

"We look forward to having him here with us for at least the next two seasons."

