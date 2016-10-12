Women's Super League: Plans for 50-over event in 2017 shelved

Southern Vipers were led to victory over Western Storm in the 2016 final by former England skipper Charlotte Edwards

The planned expansion of the Women's Super League to include a 50-over event will not take place in 2017.

The inaugural 20-over tournament last summer, won by Southern Vipers, was widely seen as a success.

After a consultation with the six teams involved, the England and Wales Cricket Board has decided to focus resources on developing the T20 version.

In addition, the 2017 World Cup in England hinders the availability of overseas players.

The 50-over competition was due to take place before the World Cup, which runs from 26 June to 23 July, with the 20-over tournament still set for the two-week timeslot it filled last August.

ECB director of women's cricket Clare Connor said: "It had been our intention to introduce a 50-over version of the Super League in 2017, but the success of the first edition of the T20 competition has given us a new lens to reassess this."

The 2016 finals day was played at Chelmsford

Since the completion of the first tournament, the ECB has undertaken a review involving "hosts, players, partners and internal colleagues", and a "unanimous decision" has been taken for the Super League to remain in its current format.

The maiden 20-over tournament attracted an average attendance of more than 1,000 people across its 15 fixtures.

"The 2016 competition exceeded all of our expectations," said Super League general manager Jo Kirk.

"We now have a great opportunity to build on this relationship and create an even bigger fan base for the women's game."

There is no new target date for the launch of the 50-over competition.