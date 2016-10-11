Harrison Carlyon: Jersey pick 15-year-old for World Cricket League tournament

Harrison Carlyon played for Jersey's Under 19's at the age of 14

Jersey have selected 15-year-old Harrison Carlyon in their squad for the World Cricket League Division Four tournament in Los Angeles.

The schoolboy, who is an all-rounder, will become the youngest player to represent the island in an international match if he plays.

He was named in Jersey's squad for their annual clash with Guernsey, but did not make the final 11.

He is one of two changes to the squad which won World Cricket League Five.

The other change sees Elliot Miles come in for all-rounder Ben Stevens who misses out on the trip due to ill health, while Carlyon replaces Corne Bodenstein.

Should Carlyon play for Jersey he will beat the record set by fellow squad member Jonty Jenner, who made his Jersey debut at the age of 16 in 2014.

"We've had a principal over the past three years of giving young players opportunities and Harrison's done well with the games he's been involved with in the second half of the season," Jersey head coach Neil MacRae told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It'll be great experience for him coming out with the squad to Los Angeles as part of his development, but also he'll be ready if called upon."

Stevens' absence will be felt by the island side, having made 103 not out and 67 not out against Tanzania and Guernsey in the last tournament as well as taking two wickets against Ireland in last year's World Twenty20 Global Qualifying tournament.

Ben Stevens played for Jersey when they last reached World cricket league Division Four in 2014

"He's had a couple of medical issues that he's been dealing with and we're pleased that he's on the road to recovery and we look forward to welcoming him back soon," added MacRae.

"He's been a star player as a left-handed top-order batter and a left-arm spin bowler.

"But it's also a big opportunity for some of the younger players to establish themselves."

Jersey face the United States, Bermuda, Denmark, Italy, and Oman with the top two gaining promotion to the third division of the World Cricket League.

Jersey squad: Peter Gough (capt), Corey Bisson, Harrison Carlyon, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Ben Kynman, Charles Perchard, Robert McBey, Nat Watkins, William Harris, Jake Dunford, Luke Gallichan, Anthony Hawkins-Kay.

