Jos Buttler: Michael Vaughan backs England captain over clash in ODI

Jos Buttler (centre) was reprimanded for his behaviour in the second ODI

England captain Jos Buttler did not do anything wrong when he reacted angrily during the second one-day international against Bangladesh, says former skipper Michael Vaughan.

Buttler was reprimanded for reacting to what he called a "send-off" by Bangladesh after his dismissal.

The 26-year-old was out lbw as England, chasing 238, were all out for 204.

"He didn't react because he was captain - he thought Bangladesh stepped on his turf," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I don't think he did anything wrong. When the opposition comes at you what are you to do?"

Buttler and some Bangladesh players were seen approaching each other after the wicket - which came off a review - and the umpires had to step in.

Buttler was also found guilty of using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language - including as he walked off the ground - which Vaughan said the Lancashire man "will be disappointed with".

"Buttler has a lot more fire than you think," he said. "He's got the steel in his eyes. On this occasion he had some words that came out as well. Maybe Bangladesh know if they disturb the England captain they can win the series."

After the game, tempers appeared to flare between all-rounder Ben Stokes and Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, as the teams shook hands.

Vaughan said: "I thought that was petty and immature (from both teams). You're playing for your country. Whatever happens in the game that's fine. After the game you shake hands. You look them in the eye and say 'well played Bangladesh'."

The series is level at 1-1 with the third and final ODI to be played at Chittagong on Wednesday.