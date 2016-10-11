Abidine Sakande: Sussex fast bowler signs two-year deal

Abidine Sakande
Abidine Sakande played in Sussex's three-day first-class warm up against the Pakistan side

Academy product fast bowler Abidine Sakande has signed a two-year professional contract with Sussex.

Sakande, 22, came through the age groups at Hove, making his first-class debut with Oxford University in 2014.

The Chester-born paceman picked up the wicket of Joe Denly on his first one-day appearance in Sussex Sharks' defeat by Kent in August.

"I've been at the club since I was 12-years-old and I've wanted this for a long time," Sakande said.

"I'm really proud to have been given the opportunity to go out there and show what I can do for the first team."

The county's head coach Mark Davis said: "It is very pleasing to welcome another young Sussex-developed player into the professional squad."

