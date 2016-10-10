Rory Burns, Ben Foakes and Sam Curran sign new Surrey deals

Ben Foakes congratulates Rory Burns on reaching his half-century in a One-Day Cup match against Essex this season

Vice-captain Rory Burns, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and all-rounder Sam Curran have signed new three-year contracts with Surrey.

Burns, 26, was named as players' player of the year last season and scored over 1,000 Championship runs.

Foakes, 23, averaged over 40 with the bat and will tour during the first part of England Lions' winter programme.

Curran, younger brother of Tom, has already played 16 first-class matches for Surrey at the age of 18.

He will also be part of the Lions squad this winter.