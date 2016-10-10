England's Jos Buttler given ICC reprimand as Bangladesh players fined

Buttler was not happy with the reaction of the Bangladesh players when he was dismissed

England captain Jos Buttler has been reprimanded and two Bangladesh players fined after the second one-day international between the two sides.

Buttler was involved in an angry exchange with home players when he was dismissed following a review in Dhaka.

He was found guilty of "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting" as England were beaten.

The ICC also fined Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza and Sabbir Rahman 20% of their match fee for their roles.

Captain Mortaza and batsman Sabbir were guilty of "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

Javagal Srinath, who is on the International Cricket Council's elite panel of match referees, decided on the punishment.

"The Bangladesh players overstepped in their celebration of Jos Buttler's wicket, which prompted an inappropriate reaction from the dismissed batsman and required the on-field umpires' intervention," he said.

"We all want to see high intensity on the field of play, but only as long as it is not provoking or antagonising or disrespecting the opponent."

The revised ICC code of conduct came into force on 22 September, and one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the three players.

It is the first such point against Buttler and Mortaza but takes Sabbir's tally to three after he was penalised against Afghanistan in September.

If players reach four demerit points, they risk being banned from "one Test or two ODIs or two Twenty20s, whatever comes first for the player".