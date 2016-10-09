Jos Buttler: England skipper 'disappointed' with Bangladesh celebrations

Buttler's innings was his 12th ODI half-century

Skipper Jos Buttler was "disappointed" by Bangladesh's pointed celebrations of his dismissal in England's 34-run defeat in Dhaka on Sunday.

Buttler fell lbw to Taskin Ahmed for 57 to leave England 123-7, chasing 239.

"You don't have to run up to a guy. I'm disappointed to get out, but emotions were running high," said Buttler.

"I was a little bit disappointed in the fashion they celebrated. Mainly the way they celebrated by running towards me and giving me a bit of a send-off."

The umpires intervened in the confrontation which followed the dismissal as several fielders approached Buttler.

He added: "They were obviously delighted to get the wicket. Maybe I should have just walked away."

That animosity then appeared to spill over after the match, with vice-captain Ben Stokes seeming to confront Tigers opener Tamim Iqbal as other players shook hands.

Stokes later tweeted: "Congrats to Bangladesh on the win tonight, outplayed us, What I won't stand for is someone putting a shoulder to my team-mate at handshakes."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who earned the man-of-the-match award for taking 4-29, said both sets of players needed to show self-restraint.

"Sometimes, a lot of things happen in the heat of the moment. But players from both sides should control themselves," he said.

The two sides meet in a third and series-deciding match in Chittagong on Wednesday.