Jos Buttler: England skipper 'disappointed' with Bangladesh celebrations

  • From the section Cricket
Jos Buttler
Buttler's innings was his 12th ODI half-century

Skipper Jos Buttler was "disappointed" by Bangladesh's pointed celebrations of his dismissal in England's 34-run defeat in Dhaka on Sunday.

Buttler fell lbw to Taskin Ahmed for 57 to leave England 123-7, chasing 239.

"You don't have to run up to a guy. I'm disappointed to get out, but emotions were running high," said Buttler.

"I was a little bit disappointed in the fashion they celebrated. Mainly the way they celebrated by running towards me and giving me a bit of a send-off."

The umpires intervened in the confrontation which followed the dismissal as several fielders approached Buttler.

He added: "They were obviously delighted to get the wicket. Maybe I should have just walked away."

That animosity then appeared to spill over after the match, with vice-captain Ben Stokes seeming to confront Tigers opener Tamim Iqbal as other players shook hands.

Stokes later tweeted: "Congrats to Bangladesh on the win tonight, outplayed us, What I won't stand for is someone putting a shoulder to my team-mate at handshakes."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who earned the man-of-the-match award for taking 4-29, said both sets of players needed to show self-restraint.

"Sometimes, a lot of things happen in the heat of the moment. But players from both sides should control themselves," he said.

The two sides meet in a third and series-deciding match in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you