Bangladesh v England: Batsmen struggle as home side claim victory in second ODI

Bangladesh bounced back from their 21-run defeat in the first ODI to secure victory in Dhaka

Second one-day international, Dhaka Bangladesh 238-8 (50 overs): Mahmudullah 75, Mortaza 44, Woakes 2-40 England 204 (44.4 overs): Buttler 57, Bairstow 35, Mortaza 4-29 Bangladesh won by 34 runs Scorecard

England slumped to a 34-run defeat in the second one-day international against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Tigers captain Mashrafe Mortaza took 4-29 to back up his performance with the bat as England were dismissed for 204.

England's bowlers performed well on a slow pitch to restrict Bangladesh, before 44 from Mortaza and a fine 75 from Mahmudullah pushed them to 238-8.

Jos Buttler was the stand-out for England but his 57 was not enough to help them overcome a poor start.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1, with the final match to be played in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck as England's batsmen struggled

England's batting disappoints in Dhaka

Spin has been England's weakness in the past and Bangladesh made their intentions clear as slow left-armer Shakib Al Hasan opened the bowling, while the hosts looked sharper in the field than in the previous ODI, and England's early struggles with the bat gave them confidence.

Bangladesh thought they had trapped Jason Roy lbw with the first ball of the innings but a loose drive from James Vince cost England their first wicket, before Ben Duckett and Roy were both beaten for pace and Friday's centurion Ben Stokes played around a straight delivery to leave England in trouble at 26-4.

A 79-run partnership between Buttler and Jonny Bairstow gave England some hope, as Buttler combined power with patience to register a 48-ball half-century.

Once Bairstow fell, edging a fine Taskin Ahmed delivery to the keeper, it was left to stand-in skipper Buttler to urge England over the line as he pulled Taskin through mid-wicket.

Tempers frayed when a frustrated Buttler was trapped lbw by Taskin, with the England captain left visibly angry as the Bangladesh players celebrated his dismissal.

Both Buttler and Chris Woakes were agitated, with the umpires stepping in to calm the situation, and the tension continued at the end of the game as Stokes exchanged words with Bangladesh players.

Ball and Adil Rashid batted with some aggression in the final few overs to give England thoughts of a surprise victory, but Ball hit a Mortaza delivery to extra cover to ease Bangladesh's worries and ensure victory.

The umpires intervened after Jos Buttler was dismissed on review by Taskin Ahmed

Ben Stokes tweeted his reaction to the result after the match

Captain Mortaza leads from the front

Mortaza was dismissed for just one run on Friday, but he backed up Mahmudullah's mature knock with some composed hitting at the end of the innings.

After winning the toss, England's bowlers performed well on a slow pitch and their accuracy was rewarded when Imrul Kayes, another century-maker in the first ODI, pulled Woakes to a fielder in the deep.

England's seamers mixed up their pace and length throughout to stop Bangladesh from settling, and it was only in the final stages - when the humidity had risen to 70% - that the tourists' fielding faltered.

Bangladesh were struggling at 39-3 as Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman fell to short deliveries from Woakes and Ball, but Mahmudullah took the initiative by pushing for singles as England increased the pressure in the middle overs, and had just begun to accelerate when he was trapped lbw by Rashid.

Mortaza, who did not reach double figures during the Tigers' recent ODI series against Afghanistan, took an aggressive approach and counteracted the spin Moeen Ali achieved with two heaved sixes over long-on.

He rotated the strike well at the end as he built a 69-run partnership with Nasir Hossain and helped Bangladesh to a total that was ultimately enough to secure the win.

Bangladesh have won their last six ODI home series

'I want us to go on the front foot'

England captain Jos Buttler: "What disappoints me the most is that we were tentative in the way we went about it. I want us to go on the front foot. It was a chaseable total. We bowled fantastically well and could have bowled them out for 190. 240 was attainable, though.

"I was disappointed in the way they celebrated but it was an emotional game. We are grown men so that was disappointing.

"It is just a blip. 240 is one of those targets you can go about chasing down in 49 overs or 42. I would rather we go after it in 42. I want us to go on the front foot and attack."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "If you look at the other match on Friday that we lost, it was not that professional I guess, but this was really professional.

"I just slogged, but luckily it helped the team and I was more than happy to get some wickets for the team. The wicket was not gripping much for our batting and I tried to play my natural shots and luckily the ball hit the right areas of my bat."

Analysis

Charles Dagnall, BBC Test Match Special commentator:

Mortaza was the deciding factor. England did not bowl badly but it was almost as though it was Mortaza's day. Some of his shots could have been caught but they crept over the boundary. It was inspired and he took it upon himself to take the attack to England more than anybody had.

I loved that they opened with Shakib as England immediately didn't have the answer. It allowed Bangladesh to dictate the game.

It was nice to see England showing fight right through to the end. I wasn't expecting much from Ball, but Rashid shepherded him well. Their roles seemed to reverse - Rashid seem to say to him to "continue playing your way".

As regards to the spice in the middle, - if you give it, you have to be able to take it. I have never seen Buttler or Woakes react like that. Two classy characters, riled in such a way.

It makes the third ODI in Chittagong interesting. You've got to say well played Bangladesh. I think we've seen two very good ODIs so far.