Bangladesh v England: Jake Ball & Adil Rashid star in tourists' win

Adil Rashid now has three ODI four-wicket hauls

First one-day international, Dhaka England 309-8 (50 overs): Stokes 101 (100), Buttler 63 (38), Mortaza 2-52 Bangladesh: 288 all out (47.5 overs): Kayes 112 (119), Ball 5-51, Rashid 4-49 England win by 21 runs Match scorecard

Debutant Jake Ball and leg-spinner Adil Rashid bowled England to a thrilling 21-run victory over Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Dhaka.

Ball took five wickets and Rashid four as the hosts slipped from 271-4 to 288 all out in pursuit of England's 309-8.

Ben Stokes starred with the bat, hitting his maiden ODI century, while another debutant, Ben Duckett, hit 60.

Jos Buttler smashed 63 and completed a stumping in the hosts' collapse to seal a fine performance.

Ben Stokes' previous highest ODI score was 75

Bangladesh wilt in Dhaka heat

It was a remarkable fightback from England as Bangladesh clearly buckled in the humid evening conditions.

The Tigers, who knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup, appeared to be cruising to victory when Kayes brought up his century alongside former skipper Shakib Al Hasan (79 off 55).

However, both batsman took time out to deal with cramp in the oppressive heat and it was after one particular break in play that England - who had seemed unable to stem their opponent's run chase - fought back.

Tall fast bowler Ball, bowling back of a length, dismissed Shakib and Mosaddek Hossain with consecutive deliveries and he later completed victory when he had Taskin Ahmed caught behind by Buttler.

Lancashire wicketkeeper Buttler, captaining England for the first time, was inspirational - stumping Kayes off a wide bowled by Rashid.

He caught his opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza, while Shafiul Islam was run out as Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for 17 runs.

There was a large security presence for the encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium

Stokes grows in stature

England's innings was built around a sparkling and mature century from Stokes.

The 25-year-old arrived at the crease with the tourists wobbling at 63-3 after Jason Roy's punchy 41 and failures for James Vince (16) and Jonny Bairstow (0).

The left-hander's most memorable Test innings have been on the hard surfaces of Perth and Cape Town, so starting against spin in Bangladesh presented a new challenge.

He played a patient knock, muscling the bad balls through the leg side with typical gusto and showing a canny side to his game with some eye-catching reverse-sweeps.

He was given fine assistance by Duckett, who instantly looked at home in international cricket - the Northants left-hander playing all around the wicket and looking particularly strong on the sweep.

The late momentum was provided by Buttler, who started cautiously before racing to his half-century with 30 runs in just seven balls.

And it was that late charge which proved to be the difference in a close, competitive encounter.

England do have some concerns, however, with Bairstow (hip) and Roy (shoulder) leaving the field during the Bangladesh innings with their respective injuries.

The second match of the three-game series is at the same venue on Sunday.

'Stokesey got us together for one last push'

England captain Jos Buttler: "Further than halfway through, I was thinking I had got the toss all wrong and was feeling frustrated. Stokesy dragged everyone together and said to give it one last push.

"They were cruising at one stage but with new batters coming in, it was fantastic bowling from Ball on debut. It's fantastic to continue that winning habit.

"Adil has been fantastic for us for a long time and he was invaluable today. Duckett looked like a seasoned pro out there and he and Stokes showed what we want to be about. I probably got the toss wrong in those conditions so it was a fantastic partnership."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza: "I thought it could have been an easy game for us but we lost too many wickets. It could have been great - 309 is always a difficult ask but it was a good wicket to bat on.

"Dropped catches cost us. We could have been chasing 280-290. That would have been a different set-up.

"Imrul Kayes has been really good. This is back-to-back 100s and hopefully he can continue from here."

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent: "England have showed today that not only are they progressing and adapting as a side with the ability to close out games, but that the future is bright.

"Jake Ball, on ODI debut, took the game by the scruff of the neck using his extra pace and bounce to take a five-for and England will be pleased with a real team performance to close a tight match."

Watch more analysis on the BBC Sport Facebook page