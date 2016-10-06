Colin Ingram: Glamorgan batsman quits Warriors captaincy

Colin Ingram plays for Glamorgan as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling which dictates a player cannot turn out for their country whilst playing for a county

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram has stepped down from the captaincy of his South African side Warriors.

Ingram was unfit for the start of their season due to knee surgery, after playing only limited-overs cricket for Glamorgan in 2016.

A Warriors statement said: "Colin feels that he would not do justice to the role of captain.

"His rehabilitation is going well, but he is some time away from getting out into the middle."

Ingram, 31, told BBC Wales Sport in August that he expected to return to action in October or November.

After joining Glamorgan in November 2014 as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling, Ingram was the Welsh county's 2016 Player of the Year in white-ball cricket, but was not fit enough to play in the Championship.

"Colin has been an outstanding captain and we are grateful for his leadership over the past season," coach Malibongwe Maketa told the Warriors website.

"He still has a big role to play as a senior player in the squad and we are looking forward to his continued commitment to the team albeit not in a captaincy role."

Ingram, who played in 31 one-day internationals and nine Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, last played for the national side in November 2013.