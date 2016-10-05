West Indies v England: Women's ODI series goes ahead despite Hurricane Matthew

Despite floods such as this in Kingston, Jamaica was not hit as badly by the hurricane as neighbouring countries such as Haiti

England women's ODI series in West Indies Venues: Trelawny Stadium (8 & 10 Oct); Sabina Park (14, 16 & 19 Oct) Start time: 15:30 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

England's five-match women's one-day series against West Indies will go ahead as planned after Hurricane Matthew moved away from Jamaica.

The threat posed by the advance of the most powerful Caribbean hurricane in nearly a decade had forced England to train on the beach on Sunday.

Both venues for the series - Trelawny Stadium near Montego Bay, and Sabina Park in Kingston - have been passed by the West Indies Cricket Board.

The series starts on Saturday.

England captain Heather Knight said: "It's great news. Our preparations have been disrupted a bit, but we are incredibly lucky that the storm didn't hit Jamaica as hard as was originally anticipated. We can now fully concentrate on the cricket."

Matthew, now a category three hurricane, has since left thousands of people displaced in Haiti, and is now predicted to hit the east coast of the USA later in the week.