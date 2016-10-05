Moeen Ali: England players should consider Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20

Mooen scored 70 runs in a four-wicket warm up victory over Bangladesh on Tuesday

Moeen Ali says England's security in Bangladesh is the "best we've ever had" and would encourage his team-mates to play in the country's Twenty20 league.

England's tour is taking place despite security concerns, after the England and Wales Cricket Board carried out a security review.

However, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) is advising players not to travel for the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 next month.

"I feel it's fine," said Moeen, 29.

"It's actually, so far, been the best we've ever had in terms of security and I think another country would do well to beat it. We've been looked after brilliantly so far."

England face Bangladesh in the first one-day international on Friday and the three-match one-day series is followed by two Tests, starting on 20 October.

The BPL then starts on 4 November.

Among the English players expected to take part are Essex's Ravi Bopara, Sussex's Tymal Mills, Gloucestershire's Benny Howell, Nottinghamshire's Riki Wessels and Samit Patel, and Northamptonshire's Josh Cobb.

Cobb's Northants team-mate Richard Gleeson also told BBC Radio 5 live that he would be going.

Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen played in the BPL in 2013 and believes the decision to take part should rest with individuals.

"I know the PCA have sent an email round to the guys. I don't know if they've been advised to go but I don't see why not. If the security's fine and the guys are happy then they should come," he said.

"It probably won't be as tight as this but I think they'd have good security still.

"I played here for about two months and it was brilliant. The people here are very nice, I always got looked after here and I've got a lot of friends here."

PCA chief executive David Leatherdale said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised of a "heightened risk of further terrorist attacks against westerners".

"Visitors to the country should remain vigilant, monitor local and social media and follow any specific advice from local security authorities to avoid certain areas," he added.

"In those circumstances the PCA is advising its members not to travel to Bangladesh to play in the BPL."