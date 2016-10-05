Ben Slater: Derbyshire opener extends deal

Ben Slater came through the youth set-up at Derbyshire

Opener Ben Slater has become the second Derbyshire player in two days to commit to a new two-year contract.

All-rounder Alex Hughes agreed terms on Tuesday and batsman Slater, 25, has followed suit in signing until 2018.

Slater is the club's 2016 Royal London One-Day Cup Player of the Year after scoring 328 runs at an average of 82, including a top score of 148 not out.

"Ben is a talented lad who is cementing his place at the top of the order," said director of cricket Kim Barnett.

"He continues to work hard on his game and has reaped the rewards, particularly in the one-day competition, and we hope he can continue to produce consistent performances across both red and white-ball cricket."